Sofapaka FC and Betika renew sponsorship deal for one more year

The extension of the partnership comes at a time when the KPL and some clubs are facing financial difficulties in the early stages of the season

have renewed their sponsorship deal with betting firm Betika for one more year.

The Shs35 million deal will help the 2008 Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions in the ongoing season when the majority of the other clubs are struggling due to monetary constraints.

The deal was signed in a Nairobi Hotel on Wednesday with Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa welcoming the move.

“This is a great thing for the club as sponsors are an important aspect of football and Betika and Sofapaka are one family as they have helped us during the most difficult financial times,” Kalekwa said during the function.

“We have struggled in the past due to the taxation being imposed by the government but I thank our partners for sticking with us.

“It has not been easy but finally we have managed to get something.”

Although Kalekwa admitted the cash they are getting from the gaming firm would not be enough to cover all their expenses, he was quick to accept the funds they have been given especially when other league clubs are struggling.

“It might not be enough to cater to all our expenses but it will help in a big way as it settles the nerves of the players who know they will be getting their dues at the end of their work,” he added.

“I want to thank Betika for sticking with us through the years and everything they have done to us.”

After SportPesa's exit as the KPL's title sponsor, there have been calls to suspend the league which is entering its sixth week during the weekend but Sofapaka are one of the clubs opposing the suspension calls.

Article continues below

Batoto ba Mungu will face on October 19 before an encounter against AFC later in the month.