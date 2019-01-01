Sofapaka dismiss claims of Soter Kayumba's permanent move to AFC Leopards

The Ugandan ditched Batoto ba Mungu for the 13-time league champions last month, albeit on a short-term contract

President Elly Kalekwa has dismissed allegations that Soter Kayumba left for AFC on a permanent basis.

The Ugandan joined Ingwe during the mid-season Premier League ( ) transfer window, and Kalekwa has clarified that the status of the defender's contract.

“Kayumba is still our player but currently on loan to AFC Leopards because by the time we released him to join AFC Leopards on loan, we only owed him a salary for a single month which he will get soon, so he has not left on a free transfer,” Kalekwa told Goal.

Kayumba was among the six signings that arrived at AFC Leopards, which also includes Shami Kibwana, David Owino, Paul Were, Ivan Ssekaza, and Boniface Mukhekhe.

Among the six mid-season arrivals, Kayumba has been the most-fielded player and has formed a partnership with Salim Abdalla at the heart of AFC Leopards backline.

The defender was signed by Batoto ba Mungu on a two-year deal last November from Association Sportive Kigali, a team he fired to second place in the Rwandan Premier League in 2018.

Kayumba boasts a depth of experience of regional and continental football, having represented AS Kigali in the Caf Confederation Cup in 2014.