Sofapaka defender Kibwage believes Baraza's tactics will cause problems for opponents

The youngster has lauded his coach John Baraza for his good tactics which he believes will be vital in the forthcoming campaign

FC defender Mike Kibwage has revealed opponents will have a tough time playing against his side once the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season starts.

The Nairobi-based charges have been strengthening the team ahead of the forthcoming campaign and the former defender is among the new players on board. The 22-year-old has also explained why John Baraza is rated as one of the best upcoming coaches in the country.

"[Baraza] is very good at his job and he is always free with players," Kibwage told Goal on Saturday.

"He knows how to relate with all players and since I moved in, I find it easy to settle in his environment. He is so understanding, concerned, and very wise.

"[Baraza] is also tactical; if you have not understood something, he will come and explain to you until it sinks in. On a good day, his tactics will cause problems to opponents meaning Sofapaka will cause problems to teams."

The youngster will also be working with former Kakamega coach Mike Mururi who is working under Baraza.

"I am happy to get a chance to work with Mururi again," Kibwage, who also played for AFC , revealed.

"While at Mukumu High School, I had a chance to work with him, at the time I was with Kakamega Homeboyz's U20 team.

"I like him because he dwells more on defending and since I am a defender, his training sessions are a blessing to me since I learn every day."

Apart from Kibwage, the 2009 league winners have signed seven more players in the current transfer window - Lawrence Juma from , veteran striker Paul Kiongera, former APR Rwanda captain Isaac Mitima, Nigerian Michael Karamor, Michael Bodo, Roy Okal, and Kevin Omondi.

Club president Elly Kalekwa revealed they are not yet done bringing in players.

"We have done most of the business in the current transfer window and we are almost there," Kalekwa told Goal on Saturday.

"But we are in the market for one more player; a defensive midfielder to help balance our team. Once we manage to get him, we will be done.

"Of course we have identified our target and we are negotiating, hoping to bring him on board. But if it does not happen, I think we can still do with what we have."