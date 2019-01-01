Sofapaka cruise to another vital league win under coach John Baraza

The victory temporarily pushed them joint with Tusker, both on 14 points though the Brewers have a game at hand

Sofapaka moved to the Kenyan Premier League top-five for the first time this season with a triumphant 3-2 victory over Zoo FC.

It was the second win for coach John Baraza, who took over to replace American Melis Medo. Baraza’s first match in charge saw Batoto ba Mungu edge out Posta Rangers 1-0.

Sofapaka just needed 22 minutes to take the lead before doubling their advantage three minutes later from a set piece situation. Batoto Ba Mungu then added a third in the 32-minute, but Zoo chopped off the lead with a second-half.

Danson Chetambe easily converted from the spot after Sofapaka committed a foul inside their own box. Kevin Omondi then doubled Zoo advantage, but they ran out of time as Sofapaka pick another win at the Kenyatta Stadium.

The defeat, a first for the Kericho-based side in four games, left Zoo languishing on 14th place with only seven points and just one win from nine games.