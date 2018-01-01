Sofapaka coach Melis Medo query officiating standards in a draw against AFC Leopards

Sofapaka have managed only four points from three league games

Sofapaka head coach Melis Medo is unhappy with the 2-2 draw against AFC Leopards posted last weekend.

Batoto ba Mungu came into the match as favourites but ended up sharing the spoils. Medo also questioned some of the decisions made by the referee.

"We had a really bad first half, nothing was working at all and we had to make tactical changes after the break. It worked for us, but what let us down was our finishing. We created many chances that were not taken. It is something to be worked on.

"I also felt John Avire was denied a clear penalty. It was a foul, he was brought down in the box but the referee decided otherwise. We will get back in training and rectify our mistakes before the next game."

