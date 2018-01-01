Sofapaka coach Melis Medo concerned with team's bluntness

Coac Melis Medo was particularly disappointed with his goal-shy strikers in a 2-1 defeat by Bandari

Melis Medo is concerned by Sofapaka’s poor finishing ahead of the crunch weekend tie against AFC Leopards.

Batoto Ba Mungu will face the Big Cat against the backdrop of a 2-1 defeat in the hands of Bandari and the American tactician, who side blew a one-goal lead that saw them suffer the first league defeat is a worried man.

Medo, who joined Sofapaka in November from Mount Kenya United, formerly Nakumatt, was particularly disappointed with his goal-shy strikers, who he said blew away at least three more chances.

“I am not going to blame anyone. We did our part, created the chances and fairly, it should have been 4-2. We had the chances to score but we just couldn’t get the ball behind the net. We played well but we have to work on our finishing,” Medo told Sofapaka.co.ke.

He added; “We also need to look at our defending and how we press when we lose the ball. It was not very good when we played against Bandari. We had some few lapses in defense that we need to address.

“It is still too early and it’s just the beginning. We are just warming up but we still have a long way to go. We are not playing bad football we just need to keep working and keep improving.”

Sofapaka beat Mount Kenya United 2-1 in the opening game but Medo will have to do much when they take Ingwe, who are yet to win a match this new campaign.