Sofapaka coach John Baraza: We underrated Chemelil Sugar

Batoto ba Mungu are fighting to finish the season in second position after Gor Mahia were crowned champions on Wednesday

head coach John Baraza believes that his players underrated Sugar on Wednesday.

The 2009 league champions came into the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match hoping to get maximum points against the Sugar Millers but did not find a way past goalkeeper Morgan Alube who was in inspired form.

“I think my players looked at Chemelil's position in the league and underrated them, they thought it was going to be an easy game for them but that was not the case. It turned out to be a tough game, as expected because they are fighting for survival,” Baraza told Goal.

“Their goalkeeper put in a man of the match display with his heroic saves, and that must have boosted the confidence of his teammates. In short, they (Chemelil), have played well, and deserve that point,” he concluded.

Batoto ba Mungu are third on the log with 58 points, four behind second-placed , and are hoping the Dockers can drop points in their remaining two games for them to have a chance of finishing second.