Sofapaka coach John Baraza: We hope Gor Mahia slip up along the way

The Batoto ba Mungu coach is adamant that the race for the KPL title is still open but admits they are hoping to see K'Ogalo slip too

head coach John Baraza believes that they can still catch in the race for the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Batoto ba Mungu failed to beat in Machakos on Thursday and had to settle for a 1-1 draw, courtesy of an equaliser from Christopher Masinza, which canceled Titus Achesa's opener.

As a result, Gor Mahia opened up a seven-point gap at the top of the table, with a game in hand but Baraza believes the gap is bridgeable.

"We are still in the race and we hope to bridge the gap but that is only achievable if we get good results in the remaining matches," Baraza said in his post-match interview at Kenyatta Stadium.

"We also hope that Gor Mahia slips along the way because that will hand us another opportunity to put more pressure on them."

The 2009 KPL-winning star added that he is eager to correct the mistakes that emerged during their clash with Vihiga.

"I observed a number of mistakes in the game and I hope the team will rectify them when we get on to pitch for the next game," he continued.

"Although we have a very small time to prepare, we will make sure that we do everything that will help us minimize our mistakes."

, Sofapaka's next opponent, has only registered a single win in their last five outings, against Posta at home on March 3.

Article continues below

They have gone on to concede seven goals since then, inluding a 4-0 defeat to Gor Mahia.

Batoto Ba Mungu on the other hand, have just conceded two goals in the last five meetings, scoring nine goals in the same period.