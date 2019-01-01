Sofapaka coach John Baraza to maximize on the squad depth to wade through a congested league campaign

Sofapaka started the season on a low note, winning just one of their first six games

Sofapaka coach John Baraza will be banking on the squad depth to weather through a congested season.

Sofapaka are set to play their third game in a week when they take on league leaders Mathare United on Monday at the Kasarani Stadium.

Baraza, who has won four out of five games, however, believes that Batoto Ba Mungu will rely on the 30-man squad to sustain the pressure of a congested league campaign.

“It is tough but we will manage because we have a very good squad. All the players are able to step up and get into the team and do well. I trust every player in the team and I know we will handle this kind of pressure,” the tactician stated.

Article continues below

Baraza picked up his fourth victory on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over Nzoia Sugar in Machakos and he hopes to bridge the gap with Mathare.

“We knew that Nzoia is a tough team. They have always been tough for us but we managed to contain them and get a result. It is good that we are keeping on with our run and hopefully we can bridge the gap between us and the top teams by the time the first leg ends,” the former Harambee Stars striker was quoted by the club website.