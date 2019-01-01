Sofapaka coach John Baraza tips Pistone Mutamba to shine

Mutamba joined Sofapaka last June from Wazito and he was instrumental for Batoto Ba Mungu

FC coach John Baraza has tipped striker Pistone Mutamba to play an integral part in Sofapaka’s title quest this season.

Currently fifth on the log and five points adrift of leaders , Baraza needs his players to be in their very best form. The former Harambee Stars striker saw his side go down for the first time in seven games when they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of defending champions on Sunday.

But despite a relatively poor show against K’Ogalo, Baraza now says that his lead striker will regain his form. "Mutamba is a good striker, a quality one for that matter and that is why we played him.

"He was played to ensure he overworks the Gor Mahia defenders before we introduce a fresh player to finish the job. It was a strategy that we were using against them (Gor Mahia).

"He (Mutamba) has been out injured and has just made a return, he needs some time to get back to former self. But I am sure if he continues working harder in training as he has been doing, then he will not have a problem getting into the team," Baraza told Goal in an interview.

Sofapaka are currently on twenty-three points, five behind leaders Bandari.