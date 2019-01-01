Sofapaka coach John Baraza takes a dig at former boss Melis Medo

Sofapaka FC coach John Baraza hinted that former coach Melis Medo could have been a control freak.

Baraza took over from Medo, who was fired, just six games into the season after joining Batoto Ba Mungu from Nakumatt, now Mount Kenya United.

But the former Sofapaka striker who was Medo’s assistant took a dig at his former boss, who had blamed his predicament on sabotage from ‘ghosts’ at the club, when he eluded to the fact that the American could have been too stiff with his ideas.

Having won two games in succession, Baraza now says that his secret is to let player express themselves, something that was missing under the previous leadership of Medo.

“I have not changed much since I came in but what we have done is to give the players more freedom to express themselves and now we see the results on the pitch. I think that is working for us because the players are not limited in their style of play.”

Two wins and a draw in the last three games saw Sofapaka climb to seventh on the log with 14 points, 10 behind leaders Mathare United.

A defiant Baraza believes that he can still close the gap with undefeated runaway leaders. “When you look at the table, you see that teams are not that far from each other and it is still early in the season. We have a very good chance of closing on the gap and ours is to take game by game and post good results,” he told Sofapaka.co.ke.

Sofapaka will face another unbeaten side Kariobangi Sharks at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday. “We have our strategies worked out in training and we are ready for them. We will give them a good game and we are hopeful we can vie for the three points.”