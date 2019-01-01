Sofapaka coach John Baraza praises match officials despite dropped points

Batoto ba Mungu had won their last match against Zoo Kericho while the Soldiers were winless in the last two ties

head coach John Baraza has praised the referee that oversaw their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against on Wednesday.

Baraza, who saw his side record a 0-0 draw against the visiting side, said in his post-match interview that he thought the referee was in control of the game despite numerous appeals for penalties from their opponents.

“In the first half we got the chances same as in the second one and I hope the result looks fine to me. We ended up sharing the points and I feel that the draw was a fair outcome.

“When we are outside the field we sometimes feel a certain decision was not good but I think the referee was on top of his game. despite the toughness of the match,” added Baraza.

The tactician further praised Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso, for the solid display that gave his side hard times on the pitch. Ulinzi Stars came into the match after two defeats to Kakamega and AFC .

“I was even asking Nyangweso how he lost the last two matches because they gave us a very tough game. He is supposed to be winning and winning so kudos to them. They have played well and they gave us tough times.”

The former international also revealed his displeasure of how his charges failed to utilize the few chances they created and promised to fix the errors in the training sessions.

“We have got to keep pushing and make sure we use our chances because if we keep missing the chances it means something is really wrong.

"So we have to go to the training ground and try to rectify the mistakes we think we committed in the next three or so days before our next match,” he concluded.

Sofapaka will play in the next league match while Ulinzi Stars will entertain .