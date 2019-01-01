Sofapaka coach John Baraza lauds charges after a victory against Mathare United

Sofapaka have so far won four game sin succession

Sofapaka head coach John Baraza has lauded his charges for the excellent display in a 4-1 victory against league leaders Mathare United on Tuesday.

Sofapaka came into the match, hungry for victory and within the first forty-five minutes they had scored three goals before adding one later on. Baraza says it could have been worse for the ‘Slum Boys’, but blamed the wasted chances.

Article continues below

"The match was won from training, players have been showing a positive attitude and that was it in the game against Mathare. We have been training on finishing chances and today it could have been worse for them if only we could have capitalized on them. We want to score as many goals as we can.

"It is a good win for us ahead of the game against Gor Mahia this weekend, it is a motivation to us."

Sofapaka is currently third on twenty-three points.