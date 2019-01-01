Sofapaka coach John Baraza keen to derail Mathare United’s title run

Batoto ba Mungu have had a big change of fortunes since veteran John Baraza took over as head coach, moving fifth on the log

Sofapaka FC head coach John Baraza is optimistic that his side can get maximum points against league leaders Mathare United.

Batoto ba Mungu have been grinding results of late but the ‘slum boys’ will provide another stern test for the 2009 league champions. Baraza is however, wary of the threats posed by Mathare United especially on the attacking front, but hopes his charges will contain them.

“It is definitely a tough match, bringing together teams that are aiming at getting a win and at the end of the season to be crowned. We always train to win any match and we will also be coming to this game hoping to bag maximum points; it is all about playing our game.

“Yes, Mathare United has a good attacking front, but we are going to try harder to contain them. We have to minimize mistakes at the back and be quick to cover the spaces they can use against us.”

Sofapaka are currently placed fifth on the log with twenty points, five less than leaders Mathare United.