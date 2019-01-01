Sofapaka coach John Baraza hits out at players for underrating Mount Kenya United

The win enabled Batoto ba Mungu to consolidate their lead at the top of the 18-team table after reaching 36 points

head coach John Baraza has admitted that his charges underrated Mount United despite emerging 3-1 winners on Wednesday.

A Michael Oduor brace and a goal from Stephen Waruru reduced Timonah Wanyonyi's effort to a mere consolation as Batoto ba Mungu moved to the top with 36 points.

But the attitude of Sofapaka players has irked the tactician, who feels that they stepped into the pitch hoping to easily win against the bottom of the table side.

“They went with a bad mentality on the pitch and that almost cost us maximum points.

“My players underrated them ( ) maybe because of the position they are in, and that worked against us. They played well in the first half and even had a goal, and went on to create chances."

However, Baraza is happy with the way his players approached the second half.

“They realized after the break that it was not as easy as expected and that they have to improve,” the former Kenyan player told Goal.

Batoto ba Mungu has now recorded ten wins, six draws and three defeats from 19 matches played.