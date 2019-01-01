Sofapaka coach John Baraza hints at a possible squad rotation

Batoto ba Mungu need a win to help reduce the gap between them and table-toppers Gor Mahia

head coach John Baraza has hinted that he could rotate his squad when they face in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Wednesday.

The 2009 KPL champions will be aiming at getting maximum points against a side they managed a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Ahead of Wednesday's match, Baraza has suggested that he will rotate the squad to help keep the players at his disposal fresh as they challenge for the title.

“Rotation helps a lot. At the moment we have no injuries in the team and everyone is fit. By rotating the players, we get good output from each of them because they are fresh and full of energy,” Baraza told the club’s official website.

The former Kenyan international striker also admitted that the match won't be a walk in the park for his charges against the wounded Soldiers.

“It is going to be a tough match, since Ulinzi Stars are wounded after losing their last two matches in the hands of Kakamega and AFC , but we are ready for the challenge, because we can also not afford any more slip-ups if we are to catch up with and overtake them," he added.

Ulinzi Stars fell to AFC Leopards by a solitary goal in their game last weekend and will be aiming at getting something from Batoto ba Mungu.

Sofapaka trail leaders Gor Mahia by four points on the KPL table.