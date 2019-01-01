Sofapaka coach John Baraza hails KCB, happy for the points gained

The Bankers managed to hold Batoto ba Mungu until the last minutes but a mistake by Michael Kibwage proved costly

head coach John Baraza has praised for giving them a good game in the Premier League ( ) on Sunday.

The Bankers were poised to pick up a point from a game with the score at 0-0, but a last-minute mistake by Michael Kibwage gifted the 2009 league champions a penalty.

The former AFC defender brought down Stephen Waruru inside the area in the third minute of added time, and that proved the turning point of the match in favour of Sofapaka.

As he did in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, Umaru Kasumba took the spot kick successfully and secured the win, which saw Batoto ba Mungu go joint top of the KPL table with , albeit having played four more matches.

After the match, Baraza praised the Bankers, but was happy to have secured the three points nonetheless.

"It has gone the way we wanted and we have gotten the points we fought for. What I can say is that KCB really played well. Unfortunately, their defender made the mistake that led to the goal,” Baraza told Goal .

“Maybe it was written in the sky (referring to the penalty won at the dying moments of the match like it was in the first leg encounter in Machakos too) because it repeated itself like before. Ours is just to congratulate the boys as they did what they were asked to do on the pitch,” added Baraza.

The victory was Sofapaka's second consecutive away win since beating Zoo FC a week before. The next opponent for Baraza and his charges are on April 18.

Sharks are without a win in their last six matches but have picked up two points from the 0-0 draw against and the previous 1-1 against .