Sofapaka coach John Baraza "content" with a point against Kariobangi Sharks

Batoto ba Mungu needed a late header from Umaru Kasumba to salvage a draw against a determined Sharks side on Thursday

manager John Baraza is satisfied with a point gained in the 1-1 draw against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Thursday.

The 2009 champions were keen on completing a double against a side they floored 2-0 away. George Abege scored for the Sharks in the first half, but Umaru Kasumba scored his 11th of the season with a minute left to ensure the sides shared the spoils.

Baraza is happy with his charges for the good display that enabled the side to pick a point, and move top of the 18-team table.

“We anticipated a tough match against Sharks. Despite the fact that we had come for a win, we are contented with one point, it is not bad at all,” Baraza told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“The players fought hard to get something, especially in the second half, but luck was not on our side.”

The four-time Golden Boot winner has also admitted that his side will have to improve, especially in the first half of any given battle.

“We tend to have slow starts and sometimes switch off, but we will work on it in and ensure we have stronger starts. By doing so I think we will collect more points which will be a plus to us.”

Batoto ba Mungu are now joint top on the table with but can reclaim that spot with a win against Kakamega on Friday.