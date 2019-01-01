Sofapaka captain George Maelo speaks ahead of a titanic clash with Mathare United

Francis Kimanzi's Mathare United have drawn two of their last three games

Sofapaka defender George Maelo has termed their forthcoming clash against Kenyan Premier League leaders Mathare United as a ‘derby’.

Top of the table with 25 points, Mathare United have a chance of opening a eight-point-gap with Sofapaka, who sits fifth on the log. John Baraza side, however, has a chance to cut that advantage to within two points if they grab all the three points at the Kasarani Stadium.

Sofapaka has won four of their last five games while Mathare United dropped seven points from a possible nine in the last three games-losing one and drawing two.

Maelo has foreseen a tough duel for his side that will also be up against defending champions Gor Mahia just after the Mathare United game.

“This will be like a derby of sorts. Mathare is a very tough team and they are in good form because they’ve lost only one match. We know the task ahead of us is huge but the only option for us is to win so as to bridge that gap."

He added; “We had a target to win five games and we have done four so far. We need to get this and then we will be in a good position. The work is just starting for us and we need to keep going with this same momentum” the defender was quoted by Sofapaka.co.ke.

Maelo says that the team is now at a more balanced position.

“Everyone is working hard for each other in the game and in training; no one is assured of a starting place. Everyone has to work for his position and this has brought in a lot of improvement,” the experienced defender stated further.”