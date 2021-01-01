Sofapaka captain Asieche among three who will miss Nzoia Sugar trip

Batoto ba Mungu are playing the Sugar Millers, who have not won any games this season

are set to play in the FKF Premier League without the services of their influential captain Elli Asieche.

The skipper is confirmed out with a groin injury and will miss the game alongside David Simiyu, and Stephen Okola. However, the team will welcome back defender Isaac Mitima for the top-tier game.

"We have some injury concerns; we will miss the services of club Captain Elli Asieche who is out due to a groin injury," head coach Ken Odhiambo confirmed ahead of the game.

More teams

"Equally we shall do without the duo of David Simiyu and Stephen Okola but we are pleased to have Isaac Mitima back with us."

The 2009 champions have enjoyed good preparations for the game, as the tactician says, but they are not expecting an easy game.

"Our preparations have been up to par in the last couple of days there is an immense improvement on the players' confidence and desire to keep winning," Odhiambo added.

"That is a huge plus for us in terms of our preparations thus I feel we are well prepared and ready for Saturday’s tie away in Sudi.

"We are facing a strong side who have given us hard times in the recent past. They have been impressive while at home thus this will be a tough match for us."

Batoto ba Mungu defeated 4-2 last weekend in a league outing and the Harambee Stars assistant coach wants to ensure there is a level of consistency for his club.

"Yes, we want to build on a progressive consistency especially after the last two good result," he added.

"Nzoia is a solid side and playing at home gives them some added advantage but we go into the match with a sole aim to pick maximum points."

Sofapaka are currently placed in the 10th position on the table with seven points. They have won two games, drawn one, and lost three, scoring nine goals in the process and conceding 10.

Article continues below

They are making a trip to Sudi Stadium to play the hosts who are placed in the 13th position. The Sugar Millers have not won any games this season, from the seven they have played.

The best they have done is five draws and two losses.

As a result, they are on five points.