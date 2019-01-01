Sofapaka are still in the KPL title race - Kalekwa

The Batoto ba Mungu administrator is confident his charges will have a better second half in the top tier

President Elly Kalekwa insists the team will find worthy replacements for the five players released.

The 2009 league champions parted ways with Philip Muchuma, Cornelius Juma, Timonah Wanyonyi, Derrick Wafula and Ugandan defender Musa Malunda this week.

The Batoto ba Mungu owner is adamant the team are in the title race and they will up their game in the second half of the season.

"Our target has always remained the same; be competitive in the Kenyan Premier League ( )," Kalekwa told Goal on Friday.

"Yes, we have struggled owing to our inconsistency in the opening games, but it is not late we will bounce back. We are going to sign quality players who can turn the fortunes around. I believe we are still in the race for the KPL title but we have to avoid dropping points in the second half of the league."

After taking over from Divaldo Alves, John Baraza has turned the club's fortunes around, managing to get 10 points from his last four games, something which has impressed the founder.

"Baraza is doing a wonderful job at the club, he is our coach now and he has what it takes to help us move forward. We have confidence in him and as Sofapaka management, we will accord him much needed support," Kalekwa concluded.

Batoto ba Mungu are currently sixth in the log with 18 points.