Sofapaka are ready for Gor Mahia after rectifying weaknesses – Baraza

Batoto ba Mungu coach reveals why he wants his side to get a win against the Kenyan champions in a midweek clash

coach John Baraza has revealed the reason why his side must beat in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Wednesday.

The Kenyan champions will come up against Batoto ba Mungu in one of their two matches in hand and Baraza has underscored the need for his side to win after a poor run of results in recent weeks.

The former international is keen to bounce back to winning ways after a poor outing away in Muhoroni against struggling Sugar.

“We didn’t have a good outing away in Muhoroni against Chemelil Sugar,” Baraza is quoted by the club’s official website. “We didn’t play well in the first half of the match that largely affected our game plan.

“In the second half they scored the equaliser and afterwards they defended solidly locking our attempts on goal.

“On Wednesday’s duel, we are ready, we have trained well, I feel we have rectified on our areas of weakness and I believe we shall have a totally different game.

“Gor Mahia are a good side and they are out to win, so are we because we have to bounce back to winning ways. It’s going to be a very difficult and interesting match.”

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has also stressed the importance of winning the league match which will be staged at Kisumu Stadium.

Article continues below

“It is one of our two matches in hand and it is the reason I want us to make sure we get a win,” Polack told Goal.

“I know Sofapaka will try to come hard on us but in the real sense, we are also prepared to tackle them. We need a win so that we make sure the matches in hand count, sometimes they never count and I don’t want that to happen to us, we must win the match.”

A win against Sofapaka will push Gor Mahia to the top of the table and they will still have one match in hand.