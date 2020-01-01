Sofapaka are not guaranteed a win against Chemelil Sugar - Echesa

The former midfielder believes the Sugar Millers can surprise his charges if they are taken lightly

Team Manager Hillary Echesa has stated his charges will not underrate Sugar in their Kenyan Premier League ( ) assignment this weekend.

While Batoto ba Mungu are targeting this season's league title, the Sugar Millers are struggling to get out of the relegation zone having collected just four points so far. The former international expects a tough game from their hosts but remains hopeful of getting a win.

"Just because [Chemelil Sugar] are in a red zone is not a guarantee that we will get maximum points," Echesa told Goal on Tuesday.

"We have to approach the game with the seriousness it deserves; going with the mentality that Chemelil are beatable might work against us. We have to prepare, as usual, field a strong side and take our chances to be in a position to claim maximum points."

The 38-year old believes the 2009 champions have what it takes to win the league despite a poor start.

Article continues below

"We still have many games left for the season but one thing we have to try and get is consistency. I believe we still have a chance of winning the league this season," Echesa concluded.

The match shall be played on Saturday at 3 pm at Muhoroni Stadium.