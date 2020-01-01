Sofapaka appoint Mururi new assistant coach

The former Kakamega Homeboyz coach ditches Kisumu All-Stars for the 2009 champions

FC have appointed Mike Mururi as their assistant coach effective immediately.

The position has been vacant for quite some time following John Baraza'a elevation to the head coach role. Club President Elly Kalekwa has confirmed the latest changes to the 2009 champions' technical bench.

"This is to confirm that [Sofapaka] have appointed [Mururi] as our assistant coach," Kalekwa told Goal on Thursday.

"As Sofapaka management, we are confident Mururi and Baraza [John] is the right combination. They have top experience having played for the national team as well as top teams in the Kenyan Premier League ( ). We have no doubt, they will deliver."

This comes barely a week after league strugglers Kisumu All-Stars appointed Mururi as their head coach. Kalekwa states they have done nothing wrong by bringing Mururi on board.

"[Kisumu All-Stars] had not tied him with a contract and that is why we managed to bring him on board," he concluded.

Batoto ba Mungu are currently placed ninth on the log with 27 points and their next assignment will be against leaders .