FKF Premier League is competitive & no team should be underrated - Sofapaka's Amissi

The Burundian believes Batoto ba Mungu have enough depth to win the Kenyan top-tier

Sofapaka midfielder Bizimana Amissi has conceded no team should be underrated in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

The midfielder was signed by Batoto ba Mungu on February 8 from Rukinzu FC in Burundi, and has since made five appearances for the team.

Having acclimatised to his new surroundings, he has described the league as competitive and to win it you have to take all the opponents seriously.

"The league is so competitive, every team is fighting hard for the points and a place for top honours," Amissi told the club's official portal.

"In the matches played, I have experienced physicality, lots of goals being scored, no underdogs, and each game and win counts when you want to be champions. I am not worried but am adapting well to the new environment and I believe I will settle in time."

The experienced midfielder further explained why he feels Batoto ba Mungu have what it takes to challenge for this season's league title.

"The team now has depth to compete effectively to be champions, we are a set of new players who have joined the club and it is only a matter of time we get to jell and cause teams troubles," Amissi continued.

"We have a supportive coach who is well learned and by the end of the first leg we shall be good to go."

After joining the 2009 league champions, the midfielder has revealed what he intends to achieve with his new club

"It is every player's dream to grow and make much better moves when opportunities arise. I am not an exemption because that is my desire too," he added.

"Sofapaka is a big step for me to realize my dreams but in achieving so I have to be at my best to help the club to become champions. It is by doing so that my abilities will be identified and dreams realized."

Article continues below

Sofapaka will be playing Bidco United in their next league assignment on Saturday.

Currently, the Nairobi-based charges are ninth on the table with 18 points. They have played 13 matches whereby they have won five, drawn three and lost five.

Bidco are seventh on the table with 20 points from 14 games.