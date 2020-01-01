Sofapaka against Ismailia was the most 'unforgettable hell of a game' - Situma

The Confederation Cup tie between the two sides saw the Kenyan side mount a comeback to defeat the visitors at Nyayo Stadium

Former defender James Situma has recalled the biggest match he ever played in which was in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Situma, now retired, said their match against Egyptian side Ismailia at Nyayo Stadium in 2011 was 'a hell of a game' which he will live to remember for the better part of his life.

Having gone down 2-0 in the first leg tie in , Sofapaka mounted a comeback to upset their visitors with a 4-0 win in Nairobi.

“That was a hell of a game in my football career which is unforgettable. It has all the memories of how sweet victory is,” Situma told Goal.

The former and defender went on to explain the key players and how they depended on them during important matches. First on his list is the current Sofapaka head coach John Baraza.

“[John] Baraza was a goal poacher anytime any day and when he was on the pitch, we knew we had goals,” explained the two-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) winning captain. “With Titus Mulama, Humphrey Mieno and Osborne Monday in the midfield and add Musa Mude and Kimani Anthony we were just spoiled for choices.”

“Bob Mugalia and Patrick Kagogo were just special talents upfront. In came Allan Wanga and when we played Baraza, Mugalia and Wanga were upfront we were just unstoppable.”

Kimani, Mugalia, Mulama and Kagogo were Batoto ba Mungu's scorers against Ismailia then while Baraza was the assist maker for both goals from Mulama and Kagogo.

Zachary Onyango, Dodo Kayombo, Abdulatiff Omar, Thomas Wanyama and John Njoroge were the other players in the team.