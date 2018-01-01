Sofapaka 2-2 AFC Leopards: Batoto Ba Mungu rally to force draw against Ingwe

Cornelius Juma scored late to deny AFC Leopards maximum points as Sofapaka came twice from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Ingwe thought they had sealed their first three points of the season with a 72nd minute strike from Aziz Okaka but Juma ensured that they will be heading into week four still waiting for a first win in the Kenyan Premier League.

AFC Leopards played out to a 1-1 draw with Kariobangi Sharks in the opening game, then went down 3-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz. Mavin Omondi gave AFC Leopard an early lead in the first half but Michael Oduor canceled it out only for Okaka to hand Ingwe what looked like a winner.

But Juma, who started the match as a forward before he was deployed back into the defense, saved Sofapaka with the leveller in the 87th minute.

Meanwhile, Western Stima made it three wins in three after coming from a goal down to defeat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1 at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Luke Namanda found Peter Thiong'o in the danger zone with 35 minutes gone, and the latter made no mistake, wrong footing the goalkeeper to bang home the opener.

After surviving several threats, the hosts leveled matters with twenty minutes to go when substitute Kennedy Otieno, commonly referred to as 'Agogo', finished a perfect ball by Henry Onyango, who was playing for Kibera Black Stars last season.

Ten minutes later, the former Posta Rangers' man completed his brace after finishing off Baron Oketch's well brought in cross. The result means Stima are top of the table with maximum points after three games.

AFC Leopards XI: Eric Ndayishimiye, Dennis Shikhayi, Isaac Kipyegon, Isaac Oduro, Robinson Kamura, Tsuma Said, Aziz Okaka, Victor Majid, Omondi Marvin, Mukangula Eugene and Owiti Jaffari.

Sofapaka XI: Richard Aimo, Cliff Kasuti, Titus Achesa, Moussa Omar, Humphrey Okoti, Dennis Odhiambo, Mico Justin, Cornelius Juma, Michael Oduor, John Avire and Mutamba Pistone.