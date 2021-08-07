Sofapaka 1-2 Tusker: Brewers come from behind to floor Batoto ba Mungu

The Brewers bounced back to winning ways after rallying from a goal down to beat the hosts at Ruaraka grounds

Tusker came from a goal down to sink Sofapaka 2-1 in an FKF Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday.

It was Sofapaka who took the lead in the 34th minute when midfielder Lawrence Juma converted from the penalty spot but Tusker hit back in the 39th minute courtesy of defender Rogers Aloro before substitute James Macharia smashed home the winner in the 81st minute.

The Brewers went into the match seeking to bounce back to winning ways having lost 2-1 against Bandari and also overtake table-toppers KCB, but they found themselves chasing the ball as Batoto ba Mungu started off well.

Sofapaka were dangerous from the onset and in the sixth minute they were denied a clear penalty after Eugine Asike brought down Joseph Waithira inside the box but the referee waved play on.

In the 26th minute, Sofapaka defender Stephen Okola was the first to receive a yellow card after a clumsy challenge on Brian Marita, and from the resultant free-kick, Tusker almost took the lead as Michael Madoya curled it well but keeper Kevin Omondi was alert to keep the ball out.

However, Sofapaka’s relentless attacks finally paid off when a speeding Madoya was fouled inside the box and this time around, the referee did not hesitate to point to the spot.

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Juma, who was also the captain of the day, stepped up to calmly send Tusker keeper Emery Mvuyekure the wrong way for the 1-0 lead.

However, it did not take long for the Brewers to draw level, as five minutes later, Marita’s corner from the right wing found the unmarked Aloro at the far post, and the towering defender turned perfectly after receiving the ball to volley past Omondi.

The two teams went into the break tied at 1-1 and it was Madoya who should have given Tusker the lead in the 56th minute as the former Zoo FC forward was put through by Meja and after dribbling past Sofapaka’s defenders, he blasted the ball inches wide.

With the game moving from one side to the other, Tusker took the lead that turned out to be the winner with 10 minutes left when substitutes Humphrey Mieno and Jackson Macharia combined well, with the latter tapping the ball home from close range.

In early kick-off matches, Bidco United scored late to snatch a 1-1 draw against Ulinzi Stars while Mathare United eased their relegation worries with a vital 2-0 win against Nairobi City Stars.

Sofapaka: Kevin Omondi (GK), Bodo Michael, Titus Achesa, Stephen Okola, David Nshirimimana, Roy Okal, Sunday Ikekhai, Ambrose Sifuna, Alex Imbusia, Lawrence Juma, and Joseph Waithira.

Subs: Simon Masaka (GK), Aigba Moubarak, David King’atua, Brian Magunya, Benard Muiruri, and Brian Nyakan.

Tusker: Emery Mvuyekure (GK), Jimmy Mbugua, Hillary Wandera, Rogers Aloro, Eugine Asike, Apollo Otieno, Henry Meja, Kevin Okoth, Christopher Ochieng’ Michael Madoya, and Brian Marita.

Subs: Michael Wanjala (GK), Vincent Ngesa, Sammy Miseh, Eric Ambunya, Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Eric Zakayo, George Ogutu, and Faraj Odenyi.