'So far we have no offer' - No bids for Chelsea-linked Havertz, claims Leverkusen director

The Bundesliga side continues to insist that the German playmaker will finish out the season at Bay Arena

director Simon Rolfes says that the club has not received an offer for Kai Havertz amid widespread reports that are chasing the German star.

The Blues have been heavily linked with the German midfielder in recent weeks, having already completed deals for his compatriot Timo Werner as well as ex- star Hakim Ziyech.

Havertz's performances this season helped capture the attention of Frank Lampard's side, with the 21-year-old providing 12 goals in 30 games to guide Bayer to fifth place in the .

Chelsea have had discussions with Havertz's representatives and will next look to agree on a fee after establishing that he wants to move to Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder had been tipped to make an early exit this summer, departing Bayer Leverkusen before the club's return to the , much like how Werner's deal was pushed through ahead of 's tie against .

However, director Rudi Voller said that there is no chance of the club selling Havertz before Leverkusen's European run is complete, saying that the midfielder's participation is "set in stone".

Rolfes echoed a similar sentiment, saying that the club has not received an official offer just yet and, even if there was one, Leverkusen would expect Havertz to finish the season.

"So far we have no offer," Rolfes said in a press conference. "We know about the interest of clubs, but there is no official offer.

"We have said several times that we will end the season with our entire squad. And that includes Kai. That goes without saying for us."

He added: "He is focused. Kai is relaxed with the speculations, is focused, in a good mood.

“He makes a good impression. The holiday did him good like the other players.”

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, also a German international, hailed Havertz as a "great talent", having previously been dubbed Agent Rudiger for his role in the recruitment of Werner earlier this year.

The Blues are set to face in the final this weekend before continuing their Champions League campaign against .

Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, will continue their Europa League journey with their round of 16 second-leg against , having won the first leg 3-1 with Havertz scoring from the penalty spot.