'So amazing I shed a tear' - Nigerians react to Ronaldo show as Juventus eliminate Atletico Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a sensational hat-trick to secure Juventus an incredible Champions League comeback, defeating Atletico Madrid 3-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate, and Nigerians, via Twitter, have showered encomium on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.
Heading into Tuesday's round of 16 second-leg encounter at the Allianz Stadium, Los Rojiblancos were clear favourites, all thanks to a spirited 2-0 victory back in Madrid a fortnight ago. But Ronaldo proved too hot to handle for them.
The five-time Champions League winner opened the scoring with a thumping header off Federico Bernardeschi's teasing cross in the 27th minute before, again, showing his aerial prowess to put both sides on par shortly after the interval, albeit with the help of Goal Line Technology.
With four minutes of regular time left, the former Real Madrid superstar completed the comeback from the penalty spot after livewire Bernardeschi was upended by Angel Correa in Atletico's box.
And such electrifying performance from the 33-year-old has left Nigeria Twittersphere yet to recover.
C R I S T I A N O .....What a guy 😭😭— ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) March 12, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo was so amazing tonight that I shed a tear, so emosh right now. How can someone be smelling of excellence like so 😢 pic.twitter.com/JVCpLdzNq9— Latifat Adebayo Ohio (@Phatill) March 12, 2019
Ronaldo was the major reason Real Madrid won that 3 consecutive UCL titles. I don’t have time to argue.— DamyduduSportlens360 (@dammydudu) March 12, 2019
United sold Ronaldo for an unbelievable sum of money and they thought they had the better deal 😂😂😂😂— Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) March 12, 2019
9 years on, Real Madrid were probably shocked to get 100 million Euros for a 33 year-old 😂😂😂😂😂
Juventus will never sell him until he retires. 😂😂😂😂😂
Cristiano Ronaldo’s heat map #GOAT pic.twitter.com/Z6PcOZWuO7— Opeyemi oyekunle (@mascotopeyemi) March 12, 2019
Ronaldo is a banger #Ronaldo#JuveAtleti pic.twitter.com/RTC968tQpG— Oluwaseyifunmi Biifranco (@biifranco4) March 12, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo mocking Diego Simeone#Ronaldo#JuveAtleti pic.twitter.com/84dXaty0l5 pic.twitter.com/LDcamGL0mA— Phunky Fatai (@phunky____) March 12, 2019