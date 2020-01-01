Darren Smith: Ex-SuperSport United striker joins Finnish club Honka after winning Golden Boot

The lethal frontman is looking forward to playing European football with his new club

Finnish club FC Honka have announced the signing of South African striker Darren Smith.

The 24-year-old marksman has been snapped up by Honka following a successful 2020 season with Ekenas IF.

Smith scooped the Golden Boot award after scoring the most goals (18) in the Finnish second-tier, Ykkonen.

His exploits in the Ykkonen have now earned Smith a move to Honka, who are campaigning in the Finnish top-flight league, Veikkausliiga.

Smith, who played for both FC and SuperSport United in the , explained why he joined Honka.

"When I came to Finland, my goal was to play in the Veikkausliiga," Smith told the club's official website after being unveiled on Wednesday.

"However, I knew I had to go step by step. I had options for this season, but the decision to come to Honka was very easy in the end. I think Honka’s style of play fits my strengths very well."

Honka qualified for next season's Uefa Europa Conference League after finishing fourth in the Veikkausliiga during the 2020 campaign.

Smith is looking forward to playing in the Conference League which is the third-tier of European club football, after the and the .

"In addition, of course, the place in the [Uefa European Conference League] for next season was a big factor," he added.

"Honka clearly showed that they are interested in me and I immediately felt welcome in this company."

Smith spent one season with Ekenas having joined the club as a free agent in January 2020 along with his compatriot Ayabulela Konqobe.

The gifted player also hit the back of the net three times in five Finnish (Suomen) Cup matches and he has since left Konqobe at Ekenas and found a new home elsewhere.

Prior to joining, Ekenas, Smith was a free agent having been released by Ubuntu Cape Town after the club was relegated from the National First Divison (NFD) in May 2019.

He also turned out for Stellenbosch FC and Santos FC in the NFD after starting his professional career at AmaZulu in 2014.