Smalling completes medical ahead of loan move to Roma from Man Utd

The English centre-back will spend the rest of the 2019-20 season at Stadio Olimpico, after being deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford

defender Chris Smalling has completed a medical at 's training ground on Friday, ahead of a season-long loan move.

The international fell down the squad pecking order after the arrival of Harry Maguire from earlier this summer and has yet to play for the Red Devils at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Article continues below

Roma identified Smalling as the ideal replacement for Kostas Manolas earlier this week, having seen the Greek ace join at the start of July.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the 29-year-old's departure at a press conference on Friday morning and the defender has now completed a medical in Rome, with an official announcement due later today.

Chris Smalling has arrived in Rome and completed a medical... 👋🏥 #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/AH5SN1g0cf — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 30, 2019

More to follow.