Smalling completes medical ahead of loan move to Roma from Man Utd
Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has completed a medical at Roma's training ground on Friday, ahead of a season-long loan move.
The England international fell down the squad pecking order after the arrival of Harry Maguire from Leicester City earlier this summer and has yet to play for the Red Devils at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.
Roma identified Smalling as the ideal replacement for Kostas Manolas earlier this week, having seen the Greek ace join Napoli at the start of July.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the 29-year-old's departure at a press conference on Friday morning and the defender has now completed a medical in Rome, with an official announcement due later today.
Chris Smalling has arrived in Rome and completed a medical... 👋🏥 #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/AH5SN1g0cf— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 30, 2019
More to follow.