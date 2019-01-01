Sluggish AFC Leopards lose to KCB in preparation match

Ingwe have lost yet again, this time to the Bankers in a pre-season friendly staged on Thursday

AFC ’ poor showings in pre-season continued as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to in a friendly game.

Ingwe coach Andre Casa Mbungo was using the game to gauge the preparedness of his charges ahead of the new season, similar to the Bankers who are under new tactician Zedekiah Otieno.

It took KCB just 22 minutes to open the scoring courtesy of Ian Motanda who did well to capitalize on a leaky Ingwe defense.

Despite efforts by the 13-time league champions to get an equalizer before the break, KCB held on to ensure they remained ahead by the end of the first half.

It took the Bankers just nine minutes after the break to double their advantage through Steven Onyango. Neither of the two teams could get a goal in the remaining part of the game.

The loss will definitely be a cause of concern for Ingwe fans especially after an extended preparation, coupled with decent signings.

Article continues below

AFC Leopards have now played five pre-season games, winning two and losing the remaining three. They have also scored just three goals in the process while keeping two clean sheets.

will be the next opponent for AFC Leopards before they play Wazito FC on Sunday.