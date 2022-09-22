Slovakia vs Azerbaijan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Slovakia welcome Azerbaijan to face them at Anton Malatinský Stadium in a Group C3 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Slovakia vs Azerbaijan date & kick-off time

Game: Slovakia vs Azerbaijan Date: September 22/23, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Slovakia vs Azerbaijan on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In India, fans can catch it on SONY LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV India Sony LIV N/A

Slovakia squad & team news

Four points behind group leaders Kazakhstan, there is still the chance for Slovakia to earn promotion - though they will need to hope results go the other way elsewhere.

Even then, they need to keep their own house in order, setting themselves a tough task for these final few games.

Position Players Goalkeepers Rodák, Plach, Takáč Defenders Pekarík, De Marco, Valjent, Šatka, Škriniar, Chvátal, Mesík, Gyömber, Koscelník Midfielders Regáli, Weiss, Duda, Herc, Rusnák, Suslov, Hrošovský, Haraslín, Kucka, Bera, Lobotka Forwards Strelec, Boženík, Schranz, Almási

Azerbaijan squad and team news

Two points above Belarus, Azerbaijan face a tough fight to stay in this tier if their rivals take advantage - but destiny remains in their own hands for now.

A key result on the road could do them the world of good as they look to bolster their chances.