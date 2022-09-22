Slovakia vs Azerbaijan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Slovakia welcome Azerbaijan to face them at Anton Malatinský Stadium in a Group C3 encounter.
In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.
Slovakia vs Azerbaijan date & kick-off time
Slovakia vs Azerbaijan date & kick-off time
Game:
Slovakia vs Azerbaijan
Date:
September 22/23, 2022
Kick-off:
2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST
Stream:
How to watch Slovakia vs Azerbaijan on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In India, fans can catch it on SONY LIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
India
Sony LIV
N/A
Slovakia squad & team news
Four points behind group leaders Kazakhstan, there is still the chance for Slovakia to earn promotion - though they will need to hope results go the other way elsewhere.
Even then, they need to keep their own house in order, setting themselves a tough task for these final few games.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Rodák, Plach, Takáč
Defenders
Pekarík, De Marco, Valjent, Šatka, Škriniar, Chvátal, Mesík, Gyömber, Koscelník
Midfielders
Regáli, Weiss, Duda, Herc, Rusnák, Suslov, Hrošovský, Haraslín, Kucka, Bera, Lobotka
Forwards
Strelec, Boženík, Schranz, Almási
Azerbaijan squad and team news
Two points above Belarus, Azerbaijan face a tough fight to stay in this tier if their rivals take advantage - but destiny remains in their own hands for now.
A key result on the road could do them the world of good as they look to bolster their chances.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Balayev, Magomedaliyev, Agayev
Defenders
Salahli, Mustafazade, Medvedev, Haghverdi, A. Hüseynov, Hasanalizada, B. Hüseynov, Huseynov, Krivotsyuk
Midfielders
Diniyev, Makhmudov, Eddy, Nazarov, Bayramov, Aliyev, Almeida, Nuriiev, Isaev
Forwards
Garayev, Alaskarov, Dadaşov, Emreli, Sheydaev