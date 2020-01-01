Slimani sets personal record as Monaco edge Montpellier

The Algeria international registered his third goal in three games to help the Monegasques secure their 11th win of the season

Islam Slimani continued his impressive goalscoring form to inspire to a 1-0 victory against in Friday’s game.

After his fine performances against and , the international shone again at Stade Louis II, scoring the match-winning goal.

The on-loan striker grabbed the solitary goal in the 52nd minute after benefitting from Aleksandr Golovin’s assist.

The Algeria international has now scored in each of his last three games, a first for him in his career.

3 - Islam Slimani a trouvé le chemin des filets lors de ses 3 derniers matches de Ligue 1, une première pour lui dans sa carrière dans les 5 grands championnats. FacteurX ? @AS_Monaco #ASMMHSC pic.twitter.com/W3UKma0gIb — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 14, 2020

Slimani featured for the duration of the game along with Ivorian Youssouf Fofana while former international Souleymane Camara, who ended with the losing side, played for 11 minutes.

The win moved Monaco to fifth in the league table after gathering 38 points from 25 games.

The 31-year-old will hope to add to his nine goals this season when Monaco square off with on February 22.