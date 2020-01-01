‘Slimani is a great player' – Monaco boss Moreno hails striker after Amiens display

The Algeria international scored the decisive goal which helped his side secure an all-important victory at Stade de la Licorne

manager Roberto Moreno has praised Islam Slimani following his impressive performance against in Saturday’s game.

The on-loan striker came off the bench to score the decisive goal which handed the Monegasques a 2-1 victory against the Unicorns.

The forward, who was close to leaving Monaco during the January transfer window, has quickly settled back into the team and made a key contribution for his side at Stade de la Licorne.

The international replaced ’s Keita Balde and scored the match-winning goal of the encounter after Wissam Ben Yedder’s strike had cancelled out Sehrou Guirassy’s opener.

The Victory moved the Monegasques to fifth in the league table and Moreno has lauded the impact of the striker, who has now scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 14 appearances for his side this season.

“He is a great player, I said it as soon as I arrived in Monaco [December 28]. We have an incredible attack with top-level players,” Moreno said in a post-match press conference.

“I am very happy that he scored, at the same time the team went to great lengths, like Jovetic and Keita.”

Slimani will hope to return to the starting XI and help Monaco further extend their winning run when they take on on February 14.