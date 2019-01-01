Slavia Prague vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Blues are eager to fashion a healthy advantage before their return to Stamford Bridge for the second leg of the Europa League clash

’s adventure continues with a quarter-final first-leg trip to Slavia Prague on Thursday.

The 2013 winners are hot favourites to progress to the semi-finals of the event this time around and will travel to the seeking a decisive advantage against opponents who were not expected to reach this stage.

Maurizio Sarri’s men have had no problems so far in the tournament but should be wary of an outfit that so dramatically ousted 6-5 on aggregate in the previous round.

Game Slavia Prague vs Chelsea Date Thursday, April 11 Time 8pm BST / 3pm EST

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast on Galavision. It can be streamed via B/R Live or Univision Deportes En Vivo.

US TV channel Online stream Galavision B/R Live / Univision Deportes En Vivo

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BT Sport 3 or can be streamed via BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 3 BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Sparta Prague squad Goalkeepers Kolar, Kovar, Kuciak Defenders Ngadeu Ngadjui, Deli, Kudela, Vlcek, Boril, Zeleny, Coufal, Frydrych Midfielders Soucek, Kral, Husbauer, Sevcik, Masopust, Zmrhal, Traore Forwards Stoch, Baluta, Van Buren, Olayinka, Skoda

Slavia Prague are missing midfielder Tomas Soucek, who is suspended.

Meanwhile, they are without the injured duo of Jakub Hromada and Stanislav Tecl.

Ex-Chelsea winger Miroslav Stoch is expected to start against his former club.

Possible Slavia Prague starting XI: Kolar; Coufal, Kudela, Ngadeu Ngaddjui, Boril; Traore, Kral, Husbauer; Stoch, Skoda, Zmrhal

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero, Bulka Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Emerson Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Hazard, Barkley, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Ampadu, Hudson-Odoi, Moses, Willian, Kovacic Forwards Giroud, Higuain

Chelsea have a strong panel for this encounter, with Marcos Alonso the only doubt. He has a hamstring concern.

Olivier Giroud, who has excelled in the Europa League, will be rotated back into the side, while it seems probable that Pedro and Willian, who were on the bench against West Ham, should also begin the game, too.

Possible Chelsea starting XI: Kepa; Zappacosta, Christensen, David Luiz, Palmieri; Barkley, Jorginho, Kovacic; Pedro, Giroud, Willian

Betting & Match Odds

Chelsea are the strong favourites at 7/10 with bet365. Slavia Prague can be backed at 19/4, while a draw is priced aat 14/5.

Match Preview

Maurizio Sarri can salvage some pride from a testing first season at Chelsea by securing the club’s place in the again next time around, either by finishing in the top four of the Premier League or by winning the Europa League.

The domestic route has been cleared to some extent thanks to a three-match winning sequence that continued on Monday against West Ham, when an inspirational display from Eden Hazard led them to a 2-0 success.

Such was the Belgian’s excellence, it only fuelled rumours that he might depart this summer for , and while he has rejected such speculation, there is a fear that it might draw his focus as the season reaches a vital juncture.

There is no doubt as to the importance of the 28-year-old to the Stamford Bridge outfit, with Sarri slapping a price tag of more than £100 million ($130m) on him and Callum Hudson-Odoi describing him as an "idol".

Those fears, however, will have to be placed on the backburner before the midweek Europa League tie in Prague.

After emphatic victories over (5-1) and (8-0), the Blues can afford to approach this match with a sense of confidence, though their opponents have already proven themselves worthy of a place in the last eight.

Slavia negotiated a group containing , and Copenhagen before ousting (4-1) and Sevilla (6-5 after extra-time) in the knockout phase.

Article continues below

The victory over the Spanish side was a particularly special affair, as they rallied from behind in extra-time to snatch a last-gasp winner and send the Eden Arena into hysterics.

“It was a marvellous and magical night. To score the winner against such a strong team in the dying minutes of extra time: what more could we wish for? This may not happen again in my life,” coach Jindrich Trpisovsky said after the match.

Certainly, Chelsea will represent a notable step up and the Czechs will be fearful of the manner in which the Blues dismantled Dynamo Kiev – the side that sent them out of the Champions League 3-1 on aggregate in August.