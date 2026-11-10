Revenge on the minds! Bilic and Fire stars plot England comeback in crucial Nations League ties

Croatia head coach Slaven Bilic, alongside players Josip Misic and Simun Hrgovic, has previewed their crucial UEFA Nations League fixtures against England and the Czech Republic. The squad assemble seeking redemption after a previous defeat to the Three Lions.
Bilic and Croatia gather with sight on Nations League redemption
Croatia national team head coach Slaven Bilic has led his squad into camp ahead of their final Nations League group fixtures against England and the Czech Republic. The Vatreni are looking to bounce back from a tough previous defeat to the Three Lions.
Bilic confirmed that despite facing top-tier international opposition, his ambition to defeat European powerhouses remains unchanged.
The squad assemble with high energy, aiming to build momentum starting with their upcoming double-header.
Bilic insists Croatia can beat world-class opponents
Speaking at his squad announcement press conference, Bilic expressed absolute conviction in Croatia's ability to compete with and overcome elite national teams.
"If you remember what I said when I came, my plan and desire haven't changed one bit. To achieve that, then you have to beat those national teams too. I'm sure we can do it," Bilic declared.
"We can't continuously play against them three times in a week, like in the first cycle, but in an isolated match, in a big competition, where everything changes in our favor, absolutely anything is possible. If we believe in that, and I'm sure of that and we've shown that for years, it would be good if we all started believing in that. There's a new opportunity in five days," the manager added.
Misic and Hrgovic target tough performance against England
Midfielder Josip Misic and debutant fullback Simun Hrgovic echoed their manager's determination to deliver a positive result following past setbacks against England.
"We suffered a tough defeat against England, the only thing left for us is to make amends," Misic stated. "We will have to be maximally focused, with a lot of energy, and if we give our all, we have the right to expect a positive result. The atmosphere is relaxed, the guys are great."
Hrgovic added: "England is a tough opponent, we need to play a manly, tough match. We're going to win against the Czech Republic."
Special atmosphere awaits for Osijek homecoming
Following their clash with England, Croatia will host the Czech Republic in Osijek, a match carrying special personal significance for young defender Hrgovic.
"Everyone is going to come to that game, everyone has already asked me for tickets. I'm very happy and excited about it," Hrgovic revealed.
With Bilic and his squad fully focused on the task ahead, Croatia aim to collect maximum points and confirm their standing in the Nations League.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.