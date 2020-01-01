Sky Blue star Cudjoe proud despite NWSL Challenge Cup elimination

The Ghanaian midfielder reflects on her side's semi-final loss against Chicago Red Stars on Thursday

Jennifer Cudjoe has lauded the performance of her teammates as Sky Blue were sent crashing out of the 2020 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Challenge Cup at the hands of Chicago Red Stars.

Cudjoe joined Freya Coombe's team on a six-month deal from Chattanooga Lady Red in June and starred in their fairytale run to the knockout stages for the first time since 2013.

Having edged past Washington Spirit on penalties on Saturday, they were hoping to upset last season's runners-up who considered favourites for Thursday's semi-final clash.

More teams

But the effort from Evelyne Viens and Julie Ertz's own goal could not rescue Sky Blue from defeat as they bowed to first-half strikes from Bianca St. Georges, Rachel Hill and Savannah Mccaskill.

That 3-2 loss means the Sky Blue are out of the competition and the Ghanian feels her side were impressive despite their exit.

"Words cannot express my feelings. This is not how I imagined my bubble days will end soon!," Cudjoe wrote on social media.

"It was not the best result we anticipated but I am super proud of my team and the entire staff.

"I can go on and say a million things that I have learnt from each player and staff, every moment with them has been joyous.

Article continues below

"Thank you all for your help, support, and believing in me. Couldn’t have made these moments special without you guys!!!"

Words cannot express my feelings ,This is not how I imagined my bubble days will end soon ! It was not the best result we anticipated but I am supper proud of my team and the entire staff . So proud to be part of this team!!!❤️❤️❤️ @SkyBlueFC @Cloud9SBFC pic.twitter.com/cT1nuVdr0X — @jennifer_kaka_cudjoe13 (@JenniferCudjoe) July 23, 2020

The result at Rio Tinto Stadium in Utah will see Chicago Red Stars face off against Houston Dash in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup final on Sunday, July 26.