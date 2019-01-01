Six-member team tasked to supervise AFC Leopard's elections in June

The club is expected to conduct fresh elections for the first time since 2016

AFC have compiled a six-member team to oversee their June 2019 elections.

George Serede, Lawrence Weche, Bevon Aberi, Chris Amino, Swaleh Juma and Victor Bwilo will make up the Election Management Group (EMG), and Bwilo will act as the team’s ex officio member.

“We call upon the Elections Management Group to ensure the elections are free, fair, transparent and held in a conducive environment. The outcome should reflect the outcome of the members.” read a letter seen by Goal and signed by the club’s Secretary General Oscar Igaida.

The board has been challenged to welcome observers in order to help them deliver elections that will reflect transparency and the will of the members in the next two months.

“In this regard, we urge the board to invite observers from recognized sports bodies including the ministry of sports, and the National Olympic Committee of (NOCK)," the letter continued.

"Finally, we urge the club membership to offer support to the board to ensure free, fair and credible election come June 2019."

In the 2016 elections, Dan Mule was elected the chairman while Felix Shitsama was named his deputy.

Igaida was elected in his current position while Elijah Ang'ila was named deputy secretary-general.

Oliver Imbenzi Napala was elected as the treasurer and Justus Makabila was named his deputy

Timothy Lilumbi was named the organising secretary, but he was suspended by the club and eventually banned by theKenya Premier League for roughing up match officials and was given a five-match ban.