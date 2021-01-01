Siwa: Former Bandari goalkeeping coach set for Yanga SC

The 27-time champions are aiming at stabilizing their technical bench to end the season on a high

Razak Siwa has agreed to head the Yanga SC goalkeeping department and is already in Dar es Salaam to formalise the deal.

Timu ya Wananchi have been without the goalkeeping coach since the beginning of the month after the team opted to part ways with the entire technical bench headed by Burundian coach Cedric Kaze. The 27-time champions have now opted to appoint the former Burundi trainer to sharpen their custodians.

"He is in Dar es Salaam and everything has been agreed on and a formal announcement will be made soon," a source close to Siwa told Goal on Saturday.

"Yanga wanted someone with experience and who has worked for a top team, and it is the reason why they went for him. He has also worked for the club in the past which made it easier for the management to go for him."

At Wananchi, Siwa will be reunited with Farouk Shikhalo who they worked with while with the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side. He will be replacing Vladimir Niyonkuru.

Siwa left Bandari in January alongside Nasoro Mwakoba after their contracts had expired.

"We announce... that the club has parted company with assistant coach [Nasoro] Mwakoba and goalkeeper trainer [Razak] Siwa after the expiry of their contracts," Bandari announced in a statement obtained by Goal back in January.

"The management and board of trustees would like to thank the two amazing coaches for their great service to the club. Siwa served for a period of six years while Nasoro was with us for nine years, both contributing to the club's success.

"We wish them all the best in their future endeavours. The club will, therefore, provide direction concerning its technical bench alongside unveiling a new head coach early next week."

They joined coach Ken Odhiambo out of the coastal-based team; the latter replaced John Baraza at Sofapaka, a team he helped to win the then Kenyan Premier League back in 2009.

At Yanga, Siwa is expected to work with Sebastien Migne who has been tipped to take over from Kaze. Timu ya Wananchi hope to win the Tanzania Mainland League title this season for the first time in three seasons.