Situma suggests position Mulee should play Wanyama vs Comoros

The former Kakamega Homeboyz star feels the national coach should not line up the Harambee Stars captain in an unusual position

Former captain James Situma has opined on where coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee should play Victor Wanyama against Comoros on Sunday.

Kenya will face off with Comoros in a second straight African Cup of Nations qualifier in Moroni and Situma says he would want to see the Harambee Stars captain fill his usual deep-midfield position.

“He is an experienced player who has played for competitive sides in the world like and ,” Situma told Goal.

“In front of the back four, he does not only offer stability but also gives room to [Johanna] Omollo to make the box-to-box runs effectively. At that position, Wanyama always looks comfortable and offers his best.

“But again it would depend on how the coach wants to deploy the whole team. The good thing is that we have him in the squad and we are fine by that alone.”

Under Sebastien Migne, Wanyama was deployed further upfield as Dennis Odhiambo was preferred at the centre of the midfield.

The retired Kenyan Premier League winner also delved in on the debate about who between Omollo and Kenneth Muguna should start in Moroni.

“I have been a player and I know when the coach is drafting his starting XI, he does so bearing in mind what he would want to achieve,” explained the former skipper.

“The good thing is that both Muguna and Omollo are in camp.

“Both are good and a good coach would always enjoy having a strong bench because it gives you an edge over the opponent.

“Having Muguna on the bench, I do not have issues over that. It is okay because Omollo is also a quality player who has value on the pitch and is always trying to give his best.

“Whenever Muguna also plays he gives his best and so Mulee is spoilt for choice and for a good reason.

“But as a coach, you have to make a choice and come up with a player who is good for that particular game. They are good and I am sure the coach knows what he wants from both.”

The skipper was not involved when Kenya picked up a 1-1 draw at home on Wednesday.