The 37-year-old settles for the Super Eagle as among the player the Old Lady should look to sign ahead of the new campaign

Former Juventus player Mohamed Sissoko has urged the Italian giants to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

The Old Lady endured a frustrating 2021-22 campaign which saw them miss out on the Serie A title after coming fourth on the table with 70 points from 38 matches. AC Milan were crowned champions after amassing 86 points, while Inter Milan came second on 84 and Napoli third with 79.

With reports emerging that Juventus could lose Alvaro Morata in the summer, the 37-year-old Sissoko, who managed 71 appearances for Juventus and scored three goals, believes the 23-year-old Nigeria international would be a perfect replacement.

Asked which player he will propose if Morata was to leave the Turin-based club, Sissoko said as quoted by IlBiancoNero.com: “Victor [Osimhen] without a doubt.

“He is the right player for Juve, there are other young and strong players but Osimhen is devastating. I hope that Juve will have a strong player and that he will be a champion.”

Osimhen and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly are among the players who could leave the Partenopei but in a recent interview, manager Luciano Spalletti maintained they will strive to keep all their players ahead of the new campaign.

On Koulibaly, whose contract came to an end at the end of the season, the 63-year-old Spalletti said: “Koulibaly in my view is not for sale, just like last season when I threatened to chain myself to the gates if he was sold. I’m doing it again!”

Osimhen took part in the majority of the team's Serie A matches, making 27 appearances overall and accumulating 1,992 minutes of playing time. He was selected in the starting XI in 23 of these appearances and entered as a substitute on four occasions.

The Super Eagle was ranked joint eighth on the Serie A goalscoring charts with a total of 14 goals, as well as being the team's top scorer in the league. He also provided two assists.

Last season, Osimhen made 24 Serie A appearances, scored 10 goals, and provided three assists. Before moving to Napoli in September 2020, Osimhen made 27 league appearances in total at Lille, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists.