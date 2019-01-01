Singapore's U16 team must make full use of home ground advantage

Singapore's U16 team will begin their road to qualifying for the AFC Under-16 Championship, when it takes place on 17 September in Singapore.

The Cubs have been drawn in Group I with North Korea, Guam, Hong Kong. Although North Korea represents a major challenge for the Cubs - the team should be confident of taking off points - from Guam and North Korea.

Philippe Aw's charges will also be aided by home ground advantage and playing at the Jalan Besar Stadium will lift their spirits, especially, knowing that the 12th man will be there. The ball is in their court and they must now seize the opportunity.