Simy struggles as Kessie's effort inspires AC Milan win over Crotone

The Nigerian forward struggled to make an impact as his team suffered their second straight loss in the Italian top-flight

Simy Nwankwo did not register a single shot in Sunday's encounter as AC Mian defeated Crotone 2-0.

The Super Eagles attacker played 90 minutes at the Stadio Ezio Scida but could not open his goal account for the 2020-21 season.

midfielder Franc Kessie opened the scoring for on the stroke of half-time with his effort from the penalty spot and Brahim Diaz sealed maximum points for the visitors five minutes after the restart.

Simy failed to contribute to the Pythagoreans' attack with no key passes, no shot on target and no dribbles made. In addition, he was the most dispossessed player in Giovanni Stroppa's team.

Aside from the 28-year-old’s disappointing performance, Crotone struggled to break Milan’s defence and did not register a single a shot on target

Kessie featured for the duration while his Algerian teammate Ismael Bennacer replaced Sandro Tonali in the 63rd minute for his second appearance of the season.

Sunday's result was Crotone second straight loss in Serie A after earning promotion from the second division.

They started their 2020-21 campaign with a 4-1 loss to last Sunday, and they now sit at the bottom of the table with no points after two matches.

Simy, who scored 20 goals in Serie B last season, will be looking to rediscover his goalscoring form when Crotone travel to for their next top-flight outing next Saturday.

The victory stretched Milan's unblemished start to the Serie A season, as they are yet to concede a goal in two wins. They are third in the Serie A table, level on six points with leaders and Hellas Verona.

Stefano Pioli's side host Spezia for their next league game on October 4 after Thursday's Uefa qualifying match against Rio Ave.