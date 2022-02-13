Simon scores winning goal as Nantes edge Reims

Moses Simon scored the only goal that gave Nantes a 1-0 victory over Reims in a French Ligue 1 game on Sunday.

The pacy Super Eagles star broke the deadlock for the Canaries in the 17th minute and the strike inspired the hosts back to winning ways after they lost their league match to Strasbourg.

Three minutes before Simon's opener, Morocco defender YounisAbdelhamid was shown a straight red card.

Simon has now scored three goals after 20 appearances in the French top-flight this season and he also have six assists to his name.

He saw 73 minutes of action before he was replaced by Jean Augustin while Cameroon's Jean-Charles Castelletto played the entire duration for Antoine Kombouare's side.

Simon has been impressive in recent weeks and he played a starring role in Nigeria's unsuccessful outing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The 26-year-old scored a goal and also provided an assist as the Super Eagles bowed out of the competition in the Round of 16 stage.



Following Sunday's result, Nantes climbed to ninth in the Ligue 1 table with 35 points after 24 matches while Reims dropped to the 14th position with 27 points.



Simon will hope to continue his inspiring form when Nantes host league leaders Paris Saint-Germain for their next fixture at the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau on February 19.