Simon Munala of KCB among five players set to miss KPL action

The Dockers will have to do without their dependable left-back Fred Nkata, who has also accumulated five yellow cards

Five players will miss the next round of Kenyan Premier League ( ) matches after being slapped with suspensions.

are the worst hit as they will miss two players in their game against . Striker Simon Munala, who has scored two goals this season is out after accumulating a total of five yellow cards, and Brian Ochieng is also suspended for the same reason.

defender Shaphan Oyugi will not be available to face after he too accumulated five yellows.

Kisumu-based side will have to face without their influential goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo who was red-carded against Bandari in the 2-1 loss last weekend.