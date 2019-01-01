Simon Munala of KCB among five players set to miss KPL action
Goal Kenya.
Five players will miss the next round of Kenyan Premier League (KPL) matches after being slapped with suspensions.
KCB are the worst hit as they will miss two players in their game against Bandari. Striker Simon Munala, who has scored two goals this season is out after accumulating a total of five yellow cards, and Brian Ochieng is also suspended for the same reason.
Kariobangi Sharks defender Shaphan Oyugi will not be available to face Sofapaka after he too accumulated five yellows.
Kisumu-based side Western Stima will have to face Ulinzi Stars without their influential goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo who was red-carded against Bandari in the 2-1 loss last weekend.