Simba's Aussem: I am sure we will sign Gor Mahia's Kahata

The Tanzanian club's coach reveals that they are interested in the services of the K'Ogalo midfielder ahead of next season

Simba SC coach Patrick Aussem has revealed that the club is keen to sign midfielder Francis Kahata.

According to Sport BC in , the Belgian coach has identified Kahata as the player who will be added to his squad for next season’s Caf .

“I admire the player (Kahata) very much and I have been following him for a very long time now. I have watched some of his video clips while turning out for Gor Mahia in the local league and the Caf competitions and he is a complete player, who can help Simba do well next season,” Aussem is quoted by Sport BC.

“We need a player of Kahata’s calibre and I am very sure that we will sign him before we start our preparations for next season.”

Kahata is among the key players who are most likely set to leave the Kenyan champions ahead of next season.

Article continues below

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier had already confirmed that the club is keen to discuss a Sh15million offer tabled by Angolan side Petro Atletico for the services of lead striker Jacques Tuyisenge.

“We are not going to sign a striker from the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and have already identified two players, who can replace Tuyisenge,” said Rachier.

Other players likely to leave K’Ogalo are captain Harun Shakava and defender Phimeon Otieno.