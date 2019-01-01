Simba working on defensive department on South African tour - Aussems

Aussems reveals his satisfaction with his team's progress as they train in South Africa ahead of the Tanzania Premier League and Caf Champions League

Simba SC coach Patrick Aussems has spoken about his team's pre-season in .

The club has played two friendly matches, against Platinum Stars and Obret TVET, where they won 4-1 and 4-0 respectively.

The Belgian tactician now aims to improve the team before facing Mozambican side UD Songo in the Caf . They will be away for the first leg which is set to be played between August 9-11.

"In the past few days, we have had some training sessions and I wanted to see what we have worked out on in those days especially defensively. Our focus right now is development and improvement of the team, especially in the defence," Aussems told Daily News.

"These games (friendly matches) are almost training sessions and I am satisfied with what I have seen. The target is to be ready before the Caf Champions League and the Mainland Premier League."

Simba have another two friendly matches lined up on the South African tour with the first one being against Botswana side Township Rollers and the final one against Premier Soccer League side .

Aussems will miss John Bocco, Erasto Nyoni, Gadiel Michael, Aishi Manula, Hassan Dilunga, Jonas Mkude and Ibrahim Ajibu for the two test matches as they have travelled back to join the rest of the national team players who will face in the upcoming African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.