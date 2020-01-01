Simba SC’s Onyango longs for Chama clash during Kenya vs Zambia friendly

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi stars will meet in the upcoming Fifa international break as they have been called up for national duties

Simba SC centre-back Joash Onyango is looking forward to an international clash with Clatous Chama on October 10.

Both Onyango and Chama have been called up by their respective teams for an international friendly when host Zambia in Nairobi.

The Kenyan defender has slotted into Simba’s starting line-up seamlessly since signing in August as he has played all the four league matches.

Chama – the 2019/20 Most Valuable Player (MVP) – has also been commanding a starting position for the Mainland Premier League champions since his arrival in 2018.

“I can say I am very happy to meet my fellow teammate [Chama] and for that reason, it is going to be a very good match,” Onyango told the club’s website.

“I am also happy that I have earned a national call up for the first time as a player playing for a club outside the country.”

Onyango and Chama will have to wait and see whether they will make the final squads for the Nairobi clash.

Meanwhile, Simba’s team manager Patrick Rweyemamu has stated the players must fight for wins regardless of pitches they will play on.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will face JKT in Dodoma on Sunday for the fifth match of the season.

“In reality, just a few stadiums in the country have good pitches and if you start counting them they are not more than five,” Rweyemamu told Mwanaspoti.

“One cannot be a champion by depending on one or two pitches for good results, you must go and fight for wins in those pitches that are also considered poor. Those stadiums are what we have and define our environment.

“Last season, we lost to Yanga SC and Mbao FC at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and drew against Ruvu Shooting and at Uhuru Stadium we lost to JKT Tanzania and drew against Tanzania Prisons. But, again we ended up winning a number of games at the regional stadiums.

“We are going to face JKT Tanzania at the Jamhuri Stadium with minds that are ready to fight for a win. But the issue of a poor pitch should not be taken as an excuse by players, they must fight until the end to get a win.”

Simba have drawn once and won three matches as they seek to win the league title for a record fourth consecutive time.